State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced Friday that the BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 and several area school districts, including two in Bradford county, have received PAsmart targeted grants to expand computer science programming and training.
“These state investments in STEM-based education and computer science enable us to continue to build a highly-skilled workforce across Pennsylvania,” Yaw said.
The BLaST IU 17, which serves over 2,600 students throughout Bradford County as well as neighboring counties, has been awarded $35,000. In addition, Canton Area School District and Towanda Area School District in Bradford County as well as others, will each receive $35,000.
Christina Steinbacher-Reed, executive director of BLaST IU 17, said, “These funds will be used to equip three IU 17 programs with a STEM lab space and tools, which will prepare our students with the computational thinking skills necessary to contribute to a technology-driven workforce.”
Around $40 million was secured this year for PASmart grants, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education is expected to award $20 million between the Targeted and Advancing grants. The Department of Labor and Industry will soon announce $10 million for apprenticeship and job training grants, while funding for career and technical education was also increased by $10 million.
