“Passion Without Burnout” offering work stress management

TOWANDA — Ever feel exhausted or stressed out at work when things get busy or hectic on the job? An upcoming workshop is offering local professionals a chance to overcome these feelings to have a more happy and engaging work experience.
“Passion Without Burnout Workshop” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lackawanna College, Towanda Center. The college center is located at 1024 S. Main Street. The event is open to everyone and costs $10 per person. Anyone can sign up online in advance on www.kerristraussconsulting.org. or pay at the door on the day of.
Attendees will take a 15-minute quiz that assesses where they are at in terms of burnout. Afterwards, the workshop will be devoted to learning tips and tricks on how to work without burnout happening.
Burnout is the feeling of “chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed” and is characterized by feelings of exhaustion, reduced professional efficacy or “feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job,” according to the World Health Organization’s website.
Consultant Kerri Strauss will be conducting the workshop in an effort to guide people through the stresses of the modern working world.
She stated that it’s part of a series of workshops offered throughout the year. This particular one has the goal of helping people avoid burnout at work.
“Burnout is very common with a lot of people due to the amount of stress that is in our lives,” Strauss said. “It’s near and dear to my heart because I like to help the community in any way that I can.”
Although she consults on many topics, Strauss state that this one feels very important considering the times we are living in.
“People have had a lot of stress in their lives, so I’m really hoping that this can make a difference,” she said. “This can let people feel like they can take control and work more efficiently and effectively. I think there will be some great takeaways.”
She also stated that it will allow professionals to find others to connect with. Although burnout has always existed for some, Strauss stated that many people are experiencing more since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
“I think this is a hot topic for 2022 and its important to get this information out to the community,” she said. “Hopefully attendees can take the information back to their own friends, families and places of employment to help more people.”
