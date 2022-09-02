“Passion Without Burnout” offering work stress management

 Photo provided by Kerri Strauss

TOWANDA — Ever feel exhausted or stressed out at work when things get busy or hectic on the job? An upcoming workshop is offering local professionals a chance to overcome these feelings to have a more happy and engaging work experience.

“Passion Without Burnout Workshop” will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lackawanna College, Towanda Center. The college center is located at 1024 S. Main Street. The event is open to everyone and costs $10 per person. Anyone can sign up online in advance on www.kerristraussconsulting.org. or pay at the door on the day of.

