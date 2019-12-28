Farming is big business in Pennsylvania – it accounts for 18 percent of the state’s economic output. Pennsylvania lawmakers passed a flurry of agriculture-related bills in 2019, including a comprehensive farm bill in 2019 first introduced by Gov. Tom Wolf in August 2018.
The bill signed by Wolf in July was the “most comprehensive package of legislation ever made in agriculture” according to Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding.
Agriculture officials began implementing parts of the bill just a few days after it was signed. Grant applications were opened for the Urban Agriculture Infrastructure Grant Program. Eight counties received grants in October for a variety of projects.
Other grant opportunities in the bill include block grants for hardwoods, hemp and hops, $1.6 million for a program that encourages organic farming and an additional $1 million for the PA preferred program.
Other provisions of the bill include:
- Funds for a $2 million Agriculture Business Development Center to help farmers with marketing and succession planning.
- $5 million for the state’s Dairy Investment Program.
- $4 million to create the Pennsylvania Rapid Response Disaster Readiness Account, which will respond to agricultural disasters.
- A $500,000 allocation to re-establish the Agriculture and Youth Development grant program to support programs including FFA and 4-H.
- Lawmakers allocated $1 million to create the Center for Animal Agriculture Excellence. The center would give farmers more access to processing and establish hemp as approved feed for animals.
- The expansion of the Resource Enhancement and Protection Tax Credits by $3 million.
- A $500,000 allocation to the Agriculture Linked Investment Program, which provides low-interest loans for conservation practices.
Pennsylvania hemp farming
Wolf and Redding touted the benefits of hemp farming in 2019, culminating in a visit to a hemp farm in Blair County in August. At that time, the Agriculture Department granted more than 300 permits to grow hemp for more than 800 businesses.
Pennsylvania agriculture officials submitted a plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in their Farm Bill Industrial Hemp Production program by submitting a state plan to USDA.
“Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on a new and in-demand market for hemp,” Wolf said during his visit to Blair county. “This a versatile product with many uses, and it’s a product that consumers want.”
The department closed the 2019 applications on May 1, but applications for 2020 are expected to be available at the first of the year.
Promoting the state’s craft beer industry
Wolf awarded $1.2 million in grant funds in December to help the commonwealth’s burgeoning craft beer industry. Some of the funds will help farmers take advantage of the industry’s growth including:
- A $97,299 grant to the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia Brewing Science Program to create a testing program for farmers and brewers.
- A grant of $88,640 to CNC Malting Company to create an “economical, carbon-neutral drying process that will support increased production of Pennsylvania malting barley, prevent malting-quality barley from being rejected due to moisture levels, and increase the amount of Pennsylvania-grown malting barley.
- A $13,998 grant to Ross Pifer of the Penn State Center for Agricultural and Shale Law to develop and educational program for farmers who want to lease their land for hops production.
Coming in 2020
The Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee could see a battle to legalize marijuana use for anyone over the age of 21. House Bill 350 is sponsored by Rep. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery. The committee’s next meeting date has not been announced.
Wolf announced in 2019 that he was in favor of marijuana legalization, a change from his position before the 2018 election, which angered Republicans. Leading Republican lawmakers have argued that the state’s medical marijuana program hasn’t been in effect long enough to judge its success and that full legalization could complicate matters.
The House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee meets Jan. 8 and has a long list of bills to consider. Chairman Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint, recently announced he will introduce bills addressing easements for the hardwoods industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.