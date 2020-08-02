Sullivan County Victim Services is once again sponsoring its annual Patricia Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.
This event will be held at the Eagles Mere Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
The entrance fee of $98 for non-members and $73 for club members, and includes greens fee, cart, dinner and prizes. The tournament is a scramble format. All golfers must ride.
Francis M. McCarty Insurance Agency will once again be sponsoring a $5,000 prize for a hole-in-one on
hole #4.
Tee –off will take place promptly at 1 p.m.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for those who are unable to participate. Sponsor signs will be displayed in the putting green area and listed in the program given to all players.
Sullivan County Victim Service is a non-profit 501© 3 organization that assists survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes. The service also provide prevention education to students and community groups. No client is ever charged any fees for these services. All contributions to Victim Services are tax deductible and are used on programs which support Sullivan County residents.
Anyone with questions regarding any aspect of the tournament can call (570) 525-3070 or (570) 946-4063.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.