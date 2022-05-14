Patriot groups lead Election Integrity Declaration in Harrisburg

Multiple commonwealth groups arrived at the Capitol in Harrisburg Wednesday to sign the Election Integrity Declaration that aims to end mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.
The declaration was adopted on April 30 by 40 state patriot groups, which has since been signed by 30 additional groups, according to Sam Faddis, a retired CIA operations officer and national security commentator. Copies of the declaration have been sent to both chambers of the General Assembly.
Faddis led the rally and spoke of its opposition to the state’s Act 77 that created no-excuse mail-in voting and was passed with strong bipartisan support in both chambers in 2019.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko filed a lawsuit against the state Secretary of State in the Commonwealth Court on Aug.6, 2021 arguing against no-excuse mail voting.
The Commonwealth Court declared Act 77 unconstitutional in January, but the ruling now faces appeal to the state Supreme Court, which is currently allowing mail-in ballots.
Faddis alleged that the 2020 election was filled with irregularities and fraud that he wishes to see corrected.
“For 18 months we have asked the legislature to rectify this mistake and fix the election system in the state of Pennsylvania,” he said.
He also spoke of how his fellow complaints have pleaded and asked several times for election reforms to be made to lawmakers with little to no action done.
“What we are here to say is that we are done asking,” said Faddis. “There is in effect now a line on the ground. On one side are the people. You can stand with us and take immediate action to return us to an in-person vote or you can stand on the other side of that line in opposition to us and refuse to do what we are telling you what you have to do. There is no more middle ground. You are as of this moment, either with us or you are against us.”
After his speech, representatives from groups like Audit the Vote PA and Lions for Liberty came to the podium one by one to sign the document.
