On Saturday a group of veterans, family members, elected officials, and volunteers met at Mt. Pisgah State Park to commemorate the sacrifice undertaken by servicemen and women make for their country. It was the annual Patriots in the Park gathering.

Held each year in the shadows of 9/11, the event brought together many veteran groups from the area, with groups like the Area Agency on Aging and the Bradford County Bookmobile also on site.

