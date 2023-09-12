On Saturday a group of veterans, family members, elected officials, and volunteers met at Mt. Pisgah State Park to commemorate the sacrifice undertaken by servicemen and women make for their country. It was the annual Patriots in the Park gathering.
Held each year in the shadows of 9/11, the event brought together many veteran groups from the area, with groups like the Area Agency on Aging and the Bradford County Bookmobile also on site.
Former Marine and founding member of Patriots in the Park Kevin Ayres was the day’s guest speaker. He extolled the virtues of looking back at mistakes and learning from them. He mentioned such tragedies as the USS Cole bombing in 2000 and the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing as events that should be remembered and learned from.
For his part, Ayres said he’d never forget his role in the international peacekeeping forces sent to Lebanon in 1983.
“We started out there with our ammo in our packs, not meant to engage unless necessary,” he recalled of the dangers, “Over time the situation got worse and eventually we were patrolling with a full mag and a round in the chamber.”
The situation deteriorated further for Ayres and his MAU (Marine Amphibious Unit), and it reached a head Oct. 23, when suicide bombers drove a truck loaded with explosives into the Marine barracks in Beirut. 241 marines, soldiers, and sailors lost their lives in the attack.
“It was the single largest loss of life for the Marines since Iwo Jima,” Ayres noted.
The attack on American and French troops that day shook the world, according to Ayres. He recalled a conversation with his aunt after he’d returned home.
“She said every TV in their house was on and they had someone watching all the time looking to see if they recognized anyone,” recalled an emotional Ayres.
Ayres closed his address describing the monument in Jacksonville, Fla. dedicated to the victims of the “Beirut Bombing” and those lost in action in Grenada at the same time, especially focusing on the inscription on that monument “They Came In Peace.”
A color guard consisting of members of the Troy Vets Club raised an American flag over the hilltop pavilion at noon, and musicians from the Penn York Highlanders played for the crowd.
The final part of Saturday’s ceremonies were the bequeathing of Quilts of Valor to four Bradford County veterans. Carl Young, Army, Vicki Haight, Air Force, Tim Bomboy, Army, and Ashley Watson, Air Force were awarded quilts this year.
Carol Ullo explained the origin of Quilts of Valor, and its desire to welcome veterans home and show that they’re loved and appreciated. Since 2016 Bradford County Quilts of Valor has handmade and awarded 280 quilts to local veterans and service members in the area.
