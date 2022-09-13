WEST BURLINGTON — Patriots in the Park was held at Mt. Pisgah State Park Saturday to honor local veterans and recognize the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Members of VFW Post 8675 carried out the flag raising ceremony to start the patriotic event. After the flag was raised, it was lowered to half-staff in tribute to the U.K.’s Queen Elizabeth II who passed away Thursday, Sept. 8. Following the ceremony, the Penn York Highlanders played music on the bagpipes and drums for attendees.

