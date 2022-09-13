WEST BURLINGTON — Patriots in the Park was held at Mt. Pisgah State Park Saturday to honor local veterans and recognize the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Members of VFW Post 8675 carried out the flag raising ceremony to start the patriotic event. After the flag was raised, it was lowered to half-staff in tribute to the U.K.’s Queen Elizabeth II who passed away Thursday, Sept. 8. Following the ceremony, the Penn York Highlanders played music on the bagpipes and drums for attendees.
Notable public figures at the event included Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller and state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68).
“It’s going very well and we are really happy to have a beautiful day for it,” said event organizer Maren Callahan.
She stated that in recent years its been a challenge getting volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the event is still heavily supported by local community members such as the Troy VFW. She expressed her appreciation for all of the sponsors and volunteers
“We encourage local veterans to share their stories with us,” Callahan said. “It’s always an honor to have them share those with us.”
Members of VFW Post 8675 expressed their passion for the work that they do with military burials and events like Saturday’s ceremony. James Bruce served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966 and was stationed in Germany with a nuclear weapons platoon. He noted that such a platoon doesn’t exist nowadays. Robert Brown served in the Army from 1966 to 1969 and was stationed at Fort Dix in New Jersey.
“[Enlisting] was the best move I ever made because I got my first year of college out of the way,” Brown said. “The G.I. Bill helped me because my parents couldn’t afford to send me to school without it.”
VFW member David Swain served from 1963 to 1967 in the Air Force. He takes pride in his service and his 55 years as a VFW member.
“I enjoyed it. I met a lot of good friends and had some good times and some bad times,” Swain said.
The event’s keynote speaker was Bill Graham, a retired deacon in Canton who enlisted in the Air Force around 1967. For three years Graham was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier Parish, La. He was tasked with strategic air command, where he worked on electronics and military equipment.
He spoke of his family’s great military tradition. His great-great grandfather fought in Gettysburg with the Pennsylvania infantry during the Cvil War. Graham’s father was a military policeman during WWII at the White House and later fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He stated that it was a great honor to share his story with attendees and fellow veterans.
“By being here with the veterans, all those who are fellow holders of a DD214 [military service record], I am privileged, honored and humble to be here with you,” Graham said.
The event also featured a ceremony where Quilts of Valor were presented to two veterans, Charles Groover and Christopher Avery.
Groover is a Canton resident who served in the Army and was deployed to Vietnam in 1964. He received his basic training at Fort Knox, Ky. and Fort Sill, Okla. Groover served in the 116th Artillery shooting and was awarded the sharpshooter medal for the M14 rifle before being honorably discharged in March 1965.
Avery served in the Army from 2002 to 2008 and enlisted in the Army while he was a senior in high school. He was in the 11th Signal Brigade, where he worked with radio communications and signal repair in Kuwait and Iraq. Avery served three years and 11 months during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom and received multiple medals and awards for his service.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded more than 318,000 quilts to veterans since the nonprofit started in 2003, according to QOV member Sharon Sargent
“Our mission is to honor our service members and veterans who have been touched by war with Quilts of Valor,” Sargent said. “Thousands of quilters all over the United States work daily to create quilts to cover our veterans from conflicts including WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.”
We do this to say thank you for the price that you have paid on behalf of the American people because freedom is not free.
She expressed her hope that Avery and Groover will keep the quilts close as a reminder that Americans are forever in their debt due to their service.
