Held one day after the 19th anniversary of 9/11, Saturday’s Patriots in the Park event at Mt. Pisgah State Park featured guest speaker and Canton graduate Dan Shaffer, who was in the Pentagon when one of the hijacked planes crashed into the Department of Defense’s headquarters, killing 125 people – some of whom Shaffer knew.
As he recounted his experience from that day, Shaffer said he was working in the opposite side of the building when the plane struck, and actually didn’t realize anything had happened until someone saw it on TV and called out that the building had been hit while he was on the phone with his wife.
Shaffer, who served 30 years in the U.S. Navy, ended up working in the Pentagon about halfway through his career as part of a joint staff whose job, as he summed it up, was designing and executing war games.
“I was looking forward to a calm, two-year tour at the Pentagon,” he said. “ … Then one Tuesday morning – a really clear Tuesday morning – my newfound pals from the Army, the Air Force and the Marines were sitting around a table that we called the Jedi Table in our offices in the Pentagon. Somebody was watching TV and that’s when the news came in from New York that airplanes were crashing into the World Trade Center. Remember, this is an office full of trained war fighters – it took us a while to recognize that we were really, no kidding, being attacked. We thought at first that it was pilot error. It was a beautiful, sunny day. It was really hard for us to understand it.”
As Pentagon staff gathered on the east side lawn, Shaffer said they were waiting for the next attack to come – and although they were certain it would come, it never did. Shaffer and some others ended up going back inside the building to see how they could help until everyone that could be accounted for was accounted for.
“One of the things that sticks out for me is a guy that I knew that I hadn’t seen in years – probably 15 years – who was assigned to a completely different command on the other side of D.C., he came to the Pentagon because he wanted to help,” Shaffer remembered. “Like so many Americans, like so many first responders, and like so many warriors, he ran toward trouble, he ran toward the fire. … Later that morning and into the afternoon, I had found a shipmate who had been in that part of the Pentagon that had been struck by the plane. He had helped some folks figure out how to get out.”
Walking around the building and seeing where the plane had crashed, Shaffer remembered being shocked and amazed that the building could withstand so much force.
Although Shaffer was able to tell his wife that he was alright before getting off the phone with her earlier, he was unable to get in touch with her again due to the congested phone lines and spent the night in Washington D.C. due to the impassable traffic.
“And everything else that week was a blur,” Shaffer said.
His work changed to focusing on anticipating the next attack and what might happen to the global joint force if they went to war in the Middle East.
“I heard a sense of urgency in the voice of senior leaders that I hadn’t heard so much before,” Shaffer added. The other time he had heard a similar tone from these senior leaders was after the U.S.S. Cole was bombed during a brief refueling stop in Yemen on Oct. 12, 2000. The attack claimed 17 lives and injured nearly 40 others.
Shaffer remembered how the crew fought for several weeks to keep the ship afloat so that it could be towed back to the United States.
“They slept out on the weather decks because the heat was so stifling,” Shaffer explained. “Of course, they would go inside the skin of the ship to do their work. Food was rotting, but there was also a different smell – the smell of human remains that they had to deal with.”
He credited Executive Officer Chris Peterschmidt with rallying the sailors after the attack using a Plan of the Day to focus their minds.
“Once he published that Plan of the Day it was almost as if he could feel the stress level in that ship change. Sailors started to shave again. They started to act like sailors again rather than victims or survivors of a terrorist attack,” Shaffer said.
Those who survived have since battled with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and have found it hard to relate to others given what they’ve been through.
“I think a lot of you are together today, for example, because of those experiences that you share,” Shaffer continued. “It’s a vocabulary. It’s a shared perspective on things, whether you are a veteran, whether you are a first responder, whether you’re the family of a veteran or first responder. It’s a conversation you may have had before. It’s a language and a way of thinking about the world that you share.”
From his time entering the U.S. Naval Academy 38 years ago, he said a big thrust was making sure they understood that they were part of a team.
“That sense of team is the thing that got me through (the academy) and I began to understand more and more as I spent more time in the Navy,” Shaffer explained. “It taught me a valuable lesson that I’ve relied on again and again, that sailors, much like soldiers, like airmen, like marines, will do anything no matter how hard it is, no matter how long it takes, as long as they are doing it together.”
Behind those on the front lines there are families who support them, and Shaffer reminded families who have lost loved ones that their sacrifice was not in vain.
“There are heroes among us. There are heroes out there each and every day,” he continued. “There are families of those heroes each and every day that are deprived of their presence, whether it’s because they are deployed or because that firefighter or cop is at work – and they call it work, but it is service – because they never know what is going to happen. They go to work each and every day not knowing if they are going to come back. Those families need our support right now and we need to remember to do that.”
Patriots in the Park is organized by the Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park in recognition of the men and women who have served the country and have given the ultimate sacrifice. Saturday’s event featured awards, music from the Penn-York Highlanders, a flag raising ceremony by the Troy Veterans Honor Guard, moments of prayer by the Rev. Jennifer Jones, and the National Anthem sung by Colleen Kinney. The Bradford County Library System, Bradford County Veterans Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and representative from the 2020 U.S. Census were also on hand.
“The fear that family and friends have for our military personnel is something we carry with us, just as military personnel carry their own demons,” said Friends of Mt. Pisgah State Park President Maren Callahan. “But we hope events like this shows you how much we appreciate you and that we know it was not in vain.”
Addressing the crowd before the awards, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) reflected on being given a tour of the Shanksville field shortly after 9/11 where the hijacked Flight 93 had crashed after passengers fought back against the terrorists on board before it could reach Washington, D.C.
“I was very struck that day by the folks that were with me that they truly believe that was divine intervention,” Pickett explained. “They had a very spiritual feeling about everything that happened that day when that plane went down and they believed the good lord was saying that America will go on, America will get through this and America will understand how important its position is in this world. It was a very special day.”
“I’m thankful every day that I’ve had the chance to serve this country of ours and thank you for reminding me of that today,” Shaffer said.
To the veterans, he added, “Thank you for your service. I know what that means. … I’m humbled to have the opportunity to stand here and talk to you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.