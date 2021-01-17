TOWANDA BOROUGH – Friends in the Towanda Borough area and the First Presbyterian Church celebrated Paul Dewitt’s 95th birthday on Saturday with a drive-by parade.
Cars met in the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School parking lot and headed over two blocks before the turn down Ann Street which brought them to his home on Watts Street.
His friends and family managed to keep the parade a secret and everyone was able to surprise him at about 1:15 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
The cars were all decorated with balloons and signs and people honked their horns and waved as they cheered him on.
Judy Douglas, Dewitt’s daughter who lives in the borough with her husband Reg, helped coordinate the event with Brenda Abbott, a family friend from church.
A WW2 veteran, Dewitt has been part of the church for decades. He’s also familiar with the community from his long career at GTE-Sylvania electrical company in the borough.
Dewitt noted that he was born in the town of Wilkesboro in Trucksville, Pennsylvania. After serving in Europe for 18 months, he came home and got the job at Sylvania and stayed for 36 years.
He celebrated 62 years of marriage with his wife, Betty, before she passed away in 2012.
Dewitt said he “could not be more lucky” to have his 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
“My dad has been blessed more times over by God than he can ever express. He has so many friends and family that have blessed his life,” Judy said. “I’m so blessed that he’s my dad.”
“In light of everything going on in the country, we had to do something for him. He is a wonderful and gentle man, and an inspiration to so many people,” added Abbott, “He’s such a kind human being.”
Douglas and Abbott both stated that Dewitt is the type of person to strike up a conversation with anyone. Before quarantine, he was the one smiling face in line at the bank. He’s a people-person and his family knows that being mostly homebound since March due to COVID-19 has been quite the adjustment period for him.
Douglas said that her son, Tim Davenport, has been a huge help to him, especially during this past year. Davenport brought their Michigan family, namely Dewitt’s daughter and grandchildren, to the parade via Facetime.
Abbott noted that Dewitt is a “true man of God” in the way he always checks in on others and shows that he cares, even while quarantined.
