Paving projects coming soon in Towanda Borough

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will see multiple paving projects within the borough soon on its streets.
Bishops Brothers Construction will start paving the week of Aug. 15 on State Street and Ward Avenue, according to Borough Manager Lauren Egleston. She made the announcement during the borough council’s Monday meeting.
Those streets are prioritized due to their proximity around Towanda Elementary School, Egleston noted. She also stated that borough officials will coordinate the project with Superintendent Dennis Peachey of the Towanda Area School District. The coordination is an effort to make sure residents are aware of any disruptions that may occur, Egleston stated.
“Bishop Brothers was awarded the contract that will consist of 12 streets this year,” she said. “This makes it one of our busiest years. Our crews are getting a lot of work. They have been sent out and making sure everything is finished up and finalized for stormwater and sewer, and that we are doing that prior to paving.”
The council approved Bishop Brothers’ bid during its April meeting. The total contract amount is $338,460.21. The streets that are planned to be paved later this year include Oak Street, Barstow Ave, 3rd Street, Ward Ave, Maple Street, State Street from Main to 4th Street, Mulberry Street, Western Ave, 5th Street from Pine to Bridge Street, Railroad Street and South 4th Street.
Despite being in the midst of summer, it is never too early for the council to discuss the topic of snow emergencies. Egleston stated that a snowplow operator brought up the idea of adding streets onto the borough’s list of designated snow emergency streets. The proposed streets include Poplar Street, Covenant Street to Western Avenue and 4th Street from Bridge Street to Elizabeth Street.
She plans to rewrite the snow emergency ordinance to add those streets before winter arrives later this year.
