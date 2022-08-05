Paving projects coming soon in Towanda Borough

The Towanda Borough Council discussed paving projects that will start on Aug. 15 during its Monday meeting.

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough will see multiple paving projects within the borough soon on its streets.

Bishops Brothers Construction will start paving the week of Aug. 15 on State Street and Ward Avenue, according to Borough Manager Lauren Egleston. She made the announcement during the borough council’s Monday meeting.

