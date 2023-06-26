Paws for a Cause holds fifth annual ride

TROY — An annual event that features participants revving up their engines to help local animals returned this year.
The Fifth Annual Paws for a Cause Benefit Ride started at the Troy Vets Club in Troy Borough. Attendees assembled at the club before riding off 10 a.m. on a route of around 100 miles.
Proceeds from the ride go towards Animal Care Sanctuary and its services that care for animals, including cats and dogs.
ACS encourages people to adopt healthy animals and seeks to promote “the human-animal bond through outreach, education and advocacy,” according to its website.
For more detailed information about Saturday’s ride and its participants, read the full story in The Daily Review’s Tuesday edition.
