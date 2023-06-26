Paws for a Cause holds fifth annual ride

Pictured is a motorcyclist at the start of the Fifth Annual Paws for a Cause Benefit Ride Saturday morning. The ride started at the Troy Vets Club.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TROY — An annual event that features participants revving up their engines to help local animals returned this year.

The Fifth Annual Paws for a Cause Benefit Ride started at the Troy Vets Club in Troy Borough. Attendees assembled at the club before riding off 10 a.m. on a route of around 100 miles.

