Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.