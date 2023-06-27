TROY — Motorcycle enthusiasts and animal lovers joined together for a common cause in Troy Saturday morning.
The Fifth Annual Paws for a Cause Benefit Ride featured participants assembling at the Troy Vets Club around 10 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 27, 2023 @ 4:34 pm
TROY — Motorcycle enthusiasts and animal lovers joined together for a common cause in Troy Saturday morning.
The Fifth Annual Paws for a Cause Benefit Ride featured participants assembling at the Troy Vets Club around 10 a.m.
For around 110 miles, motorcyclists journeyed across a route that included a stop at Worlds End State Park in Forksville and another at Dandy Mini Mart in Monroeton for drivers to refuel if needed. The ride concluded with its final stop at Animal Care Sanctuary in East Smithfield in the afternoon.
The event is a yearly partnership between ACS and Troy American Legion Riders Post 49. Proceeds from the ride went towards ACS and its services that provide care and hospitality for animals, including cats and dogs. ACS encourages people to adopt healthy animals and seeks to promote “the human-animal bond through outreach, education and advocacy,” according to its website.
Participants had their registration fees refunded if they adopted an animal on Saturday to help offset adoption fees, according to Post 49 Road Captain Bob Calkins. He led the ride and expressed great enthusiasm for the event and its cause.
Calkins stated that it all started six years ago when ACS reached out to his organization as part of a fundraising collaboration. The ride was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a great partnership for the last six years,” Calkins said. “I really appreciate what they do.”
ACS is a no-kill shelter that accepts owner surrenders and strays, as well as animals from out-of-state kill sanctuaries that are overpopulated and overburdened, according to Calkins.
He and his wife are both animal lovers and even adopted a cat from ACS after it was abandoned on a roadway. Specifically, the cat was adopted last year right after the Paws for a Cause ride. A few years ago, he also adopted a golden retriever named Dozer from the Bradford County Humane Society.
Calkins expressed that he hopes the annual ride continues for years to come as a way to help local animals.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.