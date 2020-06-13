Pay freezes, position adjustments among cost saving measures leading up to final AASD budget vote

ATHENS — As the Athens School Board heads to a final budget vote next week, Superintendent Craig Stage and Business Manager Brendon Hitchcock outlined some steps the district has taken to offset a $1.875 million deficit in response to a request by the Athens School Board last month as they approved a preliminary spending plan for public inspection.
This effort has also included some groups and individuals stepping up to take wage freezes, although the school board held off on a vote to approve those wage freezes in the interest of seeing the outcome of discussions between the board and the Athens Area Education Association.
According to school board President John Johnson, the school board negotiation team and AAEA most recently met Thursday evening over their latest savings proposals, which they are now bringing back to their boards for further deliberation.
According to AAEA President Dr. William Bresser, their goal has also been to save the district and taxpayers money.
“The association offered ideas on how we can collaboratively increase student achievement and improve teacher professional development opportunities, which directly relates to increasing student achievement. The association also advanced language that will recover all or varying percentages of tuition expenses upon teacher separation from district service. Lastly, the association offered means to incentivize teachers to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year, which will additionally lead to savings realized by the district,” Bresser explained. “The AAEA will incessantly strive to achieve the best results for all involved stakeholders, first and foremost the students we serve, and secondly the taxpayers who make all educational possibilities a reality. Therefore, even though we are amid a pandemic and subsequent economic turmoil, we cannot forget to keep the children in the forefront of our educational mission. The students are our future and deserve the best we can offer them at every opportunity.”
When requesting additional cost saving measures last month, school board members felt the initially proposed deficit was too high given the uncertainty of the future with COVID-19 and the fact that the district usually carries a deficit of between $600,000 and $800,000 during that time of the budgeting process. Since the school district hasn’t raised taxes since the 2018-2019 school year, school board members also wanted to implement a ½ mill tax increase, which Hitchcock explained Tuesday would add between $20 and $30 to residents’ school property taxes and provide a little more than an additional $127,000 to the school district.
Stage said the district is reducing several aide positions, mostly through attrition due to retirements, while also leaving a principal’s position open as they move Assistant High School Principal Stephen Boyce to SRU to replace Principal Peter Henning, who will be moving to Oregon.
“We will also be looking to not replace three professional staff or teaching positions — one being French,” Stage continued. “We have agreed in principle — we have developed an MOU that has been signed by both the AAEA and the school board to allow French to move to the online platform for just one year, the 2020-2021 school year. We are reducing learning support staff in the Rowe Middle School by one, and that person will not be furloughed — they will be back-filled into the available ag science position at Rowe.”
Stage added that they are also looking to freeze hiring for a second grade teaching position depending on fall enrollment numbers. If they decide to fill that position, it would be with school board approval.
Additional measures, according to Hitchcock, including holding off on their contribution to paving and turf track replacement project reserves for the year ahead.
In all, these reductions equal approximately $625,000, with the remaining deficit to be covered by district reserves and unassigned fund balance.
“This is all in an effort to help us mitigate the deficit and help us prepare for a sustained economic downturn,” Stage explained.
Both Hitchcock and Stage will be taking a 12-month wage freeze, while other administrators will be freezing their wages for six months.
Lynch-Bustin Principal John Toscano, who represented the Act 93 administration group, said they felt the six-month freeze was necessary after realizing the deficit the district was facing.
Although resident Deb Buck appreciated the steps the district has taken toward savings so far, she asked if officials have looked at what impact administrator and teacher salary cuts might make, noting similar moves at Guthrie and Corning Inc.
“Almost everyone in this community has been hit in one way or another, and I think it’s time for the district to take part of the hit as well,” Buck said.
Johnson highlighted that some school board members have taken pay cuts and furloughs in their own professions, while also noting that repeated attempts to negotiate a pay freeze with the AAEA have been unsuccessful so far.
“We’re still hopeful, but a contract is a contract,” he said.
As the school board moves forward, Johnson said they want to keep the impact on taxpayers as minimal as possible while avoiding furloughs or program cuts. And although reserves can help the district to get through the next year in the case no other additional savings can be secured, Johnson warned that more drastic action might need to be taken with the 2021-2022 budget if no other options are available.
“We expect this to be a multi-year event,” said Johnson. “We do not want to do anything drastic — we want to do small things from everywhere. We are trying. We have hurdles. We’re taking a little bit from there and a little bit from there.”
Others addressing the board Tuesday hoped everyone could come together for the common good.
“We are a family — at least that’s what we tell this community and ourselves,” said teacher and resident Lauren Rider. “What kind of world are we living in if we can’t come together as a family and sacrifice together to get through these difficult times? For months we have been chanting, ‘We’re in this together.’ It is crucial to the well-being of this district and its students that we follow through on our words that we stick together and all give to make this work.”
Resident and non-union teacher Danelle Wheaton said she will no longer stay silent “while others in my profession tarnish the important work that so many of us commit to.” She referenced some of the reactions she received after posing a question during a May 29 budget meeting about if teachers could offset the proposed tax increase with a pay freeze.
“What type of an example would I be to my students if I did (stay silent)?” she asked. “The culture in the Athens Area School District needs to change. It should not be us against them. It should be all of us for our students and community. I’m asking my colleagues to start a discussion, talk to each other and our leadership. In these unprecedented times it’s more important than ever that we appreciate what we have and we come up with creative solutions.”
