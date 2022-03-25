PAYS survey results discussed at Troy School Board meeting

A packed house greeted the Troy School Board during their meeting Tuesday as they discussed the state of the school district.
The meeting started off with Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias giving a “state of the union” presentation based off the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) given to students in the district last November.
Students in sixth, eighth, 10th, and 12th grades were given the voluntary survey. Ninety-four sixth graders responded along with 85 eighth graders, 75 10th graders, and 52 12th graders.
Elias highlighted the finding that 52% of sophomores and 65% of seniors admitted that they had tried alcohol at least one time.
Another area of concern was the usage of tobacco products. Among seniors, 21.5% responded that they had tried cigarettes at least once, compared to 8.5% of sophomores. 72% of seniors said they had no cigarette use at all.
“It is fantastic, though I do want to point out the numbers that answered ‘none at all.’ Cigarette use, if you go back in time, this number of users used to be much higher. This number over time has definitely decreased,” Elias said.
Meanwhile, 18% of sophomores and 30% of seniors answered that they had tried electronic vapor cigarettes at least once. The school district has recently installed sensors in bathrooms to identify “vape” use on campus.
Another portion of the survey involved mental health.
One question students were asked is, “Over the past 12 months did you ever feel hopeless every day for two weeks or more?” More than 30% of respondents in eighth, 10th, and 12th grades responded that they had.
Among sixth graders, 6% responded that they’d made a suicide plan in the past year, with the number increasing to 18% for eighth and 10th grades before coming down a bit to 14% of seniors.
The rate of cyberbullying followed a similar trend line, with 9% of sixth graders responding that they had been cyberbullied in the last year, with more than 20% of eighth and 10th graders responding in the affirmative, and 14% for seniors.
Elias noted that roughly three quarters of all students surveyed felt they had the opportunity for one-on-one time with their teachers, which Elias found encouraging. But across the board students were just 50-50 on believing that they receive positive feedback for their work from teachers.
“We talk about mental health a lot,” Elias said, “We’re looking at that as a county with the other school districts. We want our PSSA and Keystone scores to do well, but we don’t want our students to be depressed and look at cigarettes and alcohol and vaping as outlets. Academics are important and that’s why we’re here, but we also want to keep our students safe and give them a safe environment to be in.”
Elias mentioned that the statewide teacher shortage can impact students’ feeling of safety at school and their ability to have one-on-one conversations with teachers.
“Since the pandemic – and not just our district, but statewide and nationwide – we don’t have enough teachers. Teachers are retiring or resigning and the remaining teachers have to take on other duties,” she said.
Elias recommended an approach of talking with students and figuring out what academic success and progress means to them, and then make the learning experience more student driven.
Board member Heather Bohner reported that, in response to the statewide teacher shortage, the Pennsylvania Public School Employees Retirement System voted to allow retired teaching staff to work as short or long term substitutes in a number of schools in Pennsylvania without the risk of losing their pensions.
