TOWANDA – “God bless the U.S.A.!” a voice sang out from a TV screen.
It was part of the early Veterans Day program Thursday at the Personal Care Home at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital. Presented by the VFW Post 6824 Auxiliary and state Rep. Tina Pickett, the event included readings, recognition of five veterans who live there and snacks.
Residents filled the dining room for the program, which began with the Pledge of Allegiance. But what does it mean? After everyone recited it, auxiliary member Diane Elliott read a piece explaining the words.
“Pledge,” for example, means being dedicated to give. “Allegiance,” she read, is “my love and my devotion.” “Flag,” of course, is “Old Glory.”
“Of the United” says “we call come together”; “states” are individual communities united with a common purpose and that love their country; “liberty” is the freedom to live; and “justice” is dealing fairly with others. And finally, “for all” – means yours as much as ours.
Anne Eastabrook, president of the auxiliary, located near Rome, read an explanation of Veterans Day and Memorial Day. On Veterans Day, we thank and honor all those who served during war and peace; Memorial Day is held in memory of and to honor those who died. There are 24.9 million veterans in the United States, she reported. The auxiliary promotes patriotism among youth, she explained, and would be part of a program the next day at Northeast Bradford.
The three then presented a flag-folding, with Eastabrook and Elliott demonstrating and Pickett reading what each fold represents. They stand for things like life; our hearts, which pledge allegiance; tributes to the country and the armed forces; mothers; womanhood; and fathers. The final, triangular flag represents the shape of hats worn by Revolutionary War servicemen; eternity; God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit; and the idea of “in God we trust.”
Pickett noted they might not remember specifically what all the folds represent, but now they realize there is symbolism. Guests each received a small U.S. flag of their own.
Then it was time to honor and celebrate their friends. After the veterans present came forward and sat in the front, each received certificates from the auxiliary and Pickett. Those honored were: Carol Crawford, from the Navy – proudly wearing her “Vietnam Veteran” T-shirt; Bob White, World War II Army veteran; Barbara Martin, Army photographer; Paul DeWitt, also a World War II Army veteran; and Joyce Herrington, Army nurse.
Unable to attend the program were Walter Scudder, Army medic, and Ed Stone.
The World War II veterans in the program both served in Europe. White, who turned 100 this summer, later explained he was in Italy for a year. “I drove truck,” he said – specifically, an ammunition truck. “I was lucky,” he commented. He had some “very close calls … thank God I came home.”
Today, he states he’s doing well. “I think God for my health. I feel good.”
DeWitt, now 96, sailed to Scotland aboard the Queen Elizabeth, took a train down into England, went across the English Channel and traveled into Europe in a boxcar. “I thought I’d freeze to death! I’ve never been warm since!” he insisted with a laugh.
He ended up doing clerical work at Army Headquarters in Belgium, then Germany, first near Remagen and later near Frankfurt. Although he saw skies constantly full of aircraft, he was relatively safe. It was “a blessing” to do clerical work, he said.
He later had a long career at GTP; was married 60 years; and raised two daughters, Judy and Debbie.
“God blessed my life in more ways than I can count,” he stated.
Holding two little flags and Buddy Poppies, Herrington explained she spent decades in the Army, reaching lieutenant colonel. The nurse served in several locations, including the mountains of Vietnam, Connecticut and Virginia – and making lots of friends along the way. Finally, she moved to this area with family.
“Came here,” she said. “It’s beautiful.”
After the program, guests could watch a video of patriotic music by the Gaither musicians, while enjoying ice cream and cupcakes – made of red cake, with white and blue icing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.