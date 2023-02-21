HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced that $6.5 million in grant funding is available to enable more high school students to enroll in dual credit programs across the Commonwealth. Dual credit programs enable high school students to earn both high school and postsecondary credit.

“Dual credit programs provide learners with access to postsecondary coursework and experiences without accumulating future debt,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “These programs allow students to enter colleges or universities ahead of the curve, with credits in hand, ready to approach more rigorous classes earlier in their postsecondary career.”