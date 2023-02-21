HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) announced that $6.5 million in grant funding is available to enable more high school students to enroll in dual credit programs across the Commonwealth. Dual credit programs enable high school students to earn both high school and postsecondary credit.
“Dual credit programs provide learners with access to postsecondary coursework and experiences without accumulating future debt,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “These programs allow students to enter colleges or universities ahead of the curve, with credits in hand, ready to approach more rigorous classes earlier in their postsecondary career.”
Eligible school entities include school districts, area career and technical schools, charter schools, cyber charter schools, and regional charter schools. Eligible entities that wish to apply for these grants must indicate their interest between Friday, February 16, 2023, and Friday, February 24, 2023, by completing a form online. The entities that indicate interest will receive access to the grant application in eGrants. The application submission window will open at 12:00 AM on Monday, February 27, 2023, and will close at 11:59 PM on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Effective the 2022-23 school year, Pennsylvania law requires school entities to enter into agreements with institutions of higher education (IHE) to allow students to earn college-level credit prior to graduating high school.
To support school entities with meeting these requirements and to increase access to dual credit coursework statewide, the PDE Division of Instructional Quality will award up to $6.5 million in state funds to eligible school entities through a competitive grant process to create or expand dual credit programs.
Only one proposal will be accepted from each school entity; applicants may not apply as a consortium. Grantees can receive up to $75,000 for allowable expenses between August 1, 2022, and June 30, 2024.
Proposals should address the goal of the grant program, which is to create or expand equitable and innovative dual credit opportunities for all secondary school students, including students experiencing educational instability, students enrolled in career and technical education programs, low-income students, and historically underserved student groups.
