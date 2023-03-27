HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) highlighted how Governor Shapiro’s inaugural budget would support student success and address Pennsylvania’s education workforce shortage. Governor Shapiro’s budget includes increases to public education funding with targeted support for students both inside and outside of the classroom and initiatives to bolster the teacher pipeline, including an annual personal income tax incentive for newly certified educators of up to $2,500 for 3 years.

“Educators play a pivotal role in our Commonwealth, and over the past few years we have struggled with both recruitment and retention in the field of education,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “Supporting prospective teachers through commonsense proposals like this personal income tax credit will help us address the educator workforce shortage.”