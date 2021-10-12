Peachey: COVID cases in Towanda district not necessarily due to mask exemption, school activity

TOWANDA – Since the Towanda Area School District implemented a mask exemption form following a school board vote last month, Superintendent Dennis Peachey said there have been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in each of the district’s buildings. However, he said it’s tough to gauge whether it is because of the opt out form or other factors in the community at large.
Peachey said within the school buildings, many students are still wearing masks – around 30% have been opted out currently – and they are one of the only places in the community performing contact tracing when there are cases. The district’s nurse maintains a spreadsheet with details surrounding positive cases within the district, including where the infection might have come from. In some cases, it’s a parent who became infected while tending to their other responsibilities, or a child who was hanging out with friends who even might be outside of the district.
“I was a kid once too and I hung out with my buddies and played video games and things like that, had fun,” Peachey said.
As part of an update to the community during Monday’s school board meeting, Peachey reported that there are four active cases at J. Andrew Morrow Primary School among students or staff, three cases at Towanda Elementary School, and 11 cases at the high school, with six of those cases reported last Friday. Instead of having to abide by the school closure matrix that was in place last school year, and would have likely resulted in the temporary closure of each building by this time, Peachey said the current recommendation from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Department of Health is to “take a time out” if 5% of a building’s population ends up infected.
“We haven’t even gotten close to 5%,” Peachey said, while noting that J. Andrew Morrow’s cases make up .9% of its population, the elementary school’s cases make up .6% of its population, and the high school would need 40 cases to meet its 5%.
With contact tracing, Peachey added that they “try to not overdo it” and make sure those who have been in contact with someone who tested positive were in contact for an extended period of time. Students who are vaccinated and don’t show any symptoms are not required to isolate for the required 10 days in the case of a close contact, while those who regularly wear their masks are less likely to be considered a close contact, he explained.
In addition, he said they try to keep students as separated as they can.
Comparing the cases from the current school year with those from the previous school year is difficult, Peachey explained, because they were able to reset their numbers when a school building ended up closed down for deep cleaning.
School board member Matt Tavani, who had asked Peachey about the comparison, added, “And then you would have never caught those other ones because you would have been closed.”
When it comes to the difference between how students who are vaccinated or wear masks are treated in the case of close contacts compared to those who have been opted out of mask wearing, resident Robert Stevens requested clarification.
“Vaccines do not prevent you from getting sick. Vaccines do not prevent you from getting someone else sick. So, I fail to understand how the rules are different for someone who is not vaccinated or not wearing a mask,” Stevens said. “If I’ve been vaccinated I can still get COVID. I may not have as severe symptoms and I may not have to go to the hospital because my body has used that weakened form of the virus to develop some sort of immunity, but I guess I fail to understand why there is a differentiation between wearing a mask and getting sick and having the vaccine and getting sick.”
Resident Bob Raimo, citing data from the Department of Health, said there were 92 deaths in Pennsylvania due to influenza in 2019 among children zero to 18 while COVID-19 has claimed eight lives in that age range to date.
With the cases that have been observed in the district, Peachey said talks have started about whether or not to re-implement a Zoom option or some other technology in case more students end up quarantined – at least for the high school. With the younger students at the elementary and primary schools, he said it often works better to send home packets.
“It’s really hard on the kids when they’re just supposed to go to Schoology for notes. It’s not the same as being in class,” said school board member Brooks Greenland, who had asked Peachey about the Zoom option. “Or, because we spent all of that money on technology, can classes even just be recorded and uploaded where they can hear the lecture?”
Raimo also brought up concerns he’s heard from others that the medical exemption forms they were provided following last month’s vote were not the same as the parental exemptions they expected, while school board President Peggi Munkittrick shared concerns from those she represents for clear communication and better understanding of what the district’s process and procedures are for contact tracing and determinations of quarantines, and to make sure that guidelines are enforced as consistently as possible.
“We are doing our best to keep our doors open for our students,” Peachey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.