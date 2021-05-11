Monday’s morning power outage that affected many in Towanda Borough and surrounding areas, ended up closing the Towanda Area School District.
As Superintendent Dennis Peachey informed the school board Monday, the power outage only affected the J. Andrew Morrow Primary and Towanda Elementary schools, leaving both buildings on backup generators that supplied emergency lighting, food refrigeration, heat, networking, phones, and the intercom system.
As administrators met to plan for potential issues that could arise, Peachey said one of his concerns was that the schools’ ventilation systems were not on the generators. There were other concerns about how cafeteria staff would prepare and serve lunches without power and the limited lighting, especially with no emergency lighting in the bathrooms in the J. Andrew Morrow classrooms.
The power outage was caused by an issue at Penelec’s substation serving the area, according to Bradford County Department of Public Safety.
As Peachey conveyed during Monday’s school board meeting, “It was a squirrel. He got somewhere where he shouldn’t have been and he did tremendous damage,” referencing his conversation with the energy supplier.
Looking at an estimated outage of at least two hours, Peachey said they wanted to do a single bus run for all ages although the high school still had power, and also considered how high school students with younger siblings could help their parents out at home given the circumstances.
Students were dismissed at 10:30 a.m., although extra-curricular activities continued as scheduled.
“We think it was the right decision because the power came on roughly 12:45. … That would have been a tough haul for JAM,” said Peachey.
With an administrative meeting scheduled for this morning, Peachey said they will look at what went well in the situation and where they can improve for the future.
