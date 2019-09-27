Cyclists took to the scenic hills of Bradford and Sullivan counties earlier this month for the 21st Annual Tour de Shunk Charity Ride, which raised around $6,500 for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund.
According to organizers, this year’s event brought in 144 cyclists, with ages ranging from 10 to 75, from eight states. Most of those taking part completed the 106-mile course, which had rest stops along the way, although 75, 50, and 25-mile routes were also available.
“This year’s 106-mile route was even harder than the past 20 Tour de Shunk fundraisers,” said organizer Dave Prugh in a press release. “It included Ellenton and Wheelerville Mountain Roads, Campbellville, Lincoln Falls, Taylor Hill Road, as well as the numerous hills and valleys of Southside Road near LeRoy.”
He noted that support vehicles had to give some participants a lift back to the finish line.
“For everyone, it was a day about being tested to your limits,” Prugh said.
Around 20 volunteers and 16 sponsoring businesses helped make the event possible.
