ORWELL TOWNSHIP – An 80-year-old Wyalusing man was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning in Orwell Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Donald Allis, 80, of Wyalusing was walking across C.C. Allis Road around 7:51 a.m. when he was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 27-year-old Ryan Strope of Rome. Allis was pronounced dead at the scene, while Strope was uninjured.
H.O.P.S. EMS assisted at the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.
