WAVERLY – A proposal for Tri-County Rural Electric Co-op to take over Penelec’s power distribution in the village of Waverly brought residents out to village hall Wednesday evening hoping to learn more about the potential change.
The meeting was jointly held by Penelec First Energy and Tri-County.
Representatives from both companies informed residents that Tri-County, a utility cooperative based in Mansfield, was in the process of purchasing the electricity distribution of the village from Penelec.
President and CEO Kevin Brownlee said that Tri-County services “over 19,000 accounts” currently with over 4,000 miles of line. Acquiring Waverly would add 3,800 accounts, 100 miles of line and two substations.
Tri-County’s chief legal officer gave a breakdown of the process that was involved with the acquisition. Tri-County and Penelec had first reached a purchase agreement on Feb. 10 and issued a joint petition to the New York Department of Public Service for review and approval on Apr. 26. Both companies had put out public notices in June and are confident that the acquisition will be approved in the upcoming year, though it is not finalized yet.
Tri-County Board Chairman Arnie Kriner spoke on the organization of Tri-County, noting that it is not a corporation but a 501© 12 not-for-profit cooperative. It is run by a president and board of directors that are elected by Tri-County customers. Similar to a credit union, those serviced by Tri-County were referred to as “members” as legally they would be thought of as part owners of the cooperative.
Other executives gave brief presentations on the availability of customer service representatives provided by Tri-County and that members with renewable energy generating devices hooked into their line could use the energy generated to lower their bill.
Returning to Waverly residents’ new status as members of a co-op, Brownlee stressed that Tri-County focuses its profits toward infrastructure and, when possible, refunds money back to its members in a similar fashion to stockholders receiving dividends. When asked by resident Dick Stevens, Brownlee expressed his belief that such a refund would not be classified as taxable income, but stressed that members should check with their tax professionals to clarify.
Locals were able to ask questions of Brownlee and others in regards to concerns. Daniel Leary asked about Tri-County’s response to reports raising particular concern about the numerous street lights in Waverly that aren’t functioning. Brownlee assured Leary Tri-County would have local offices and customer service representatives and they would conduct line patrols.
Brownlee stressed that Tri-County does not operate like a company and focuses strongly on its communities, saying, “We plan to continue on the long storied history of First Energy and provide customer service from a local district office with a local district crew. We’ll be able to provide assistance with community events such as hanging banners, lights, and doing various public projects. We will have a local presence here so that we are able to provide solutions before they become problems.”
Representatives from both companies encouraged residents to leave public comments for the New York DPS to consider in their deliberations. Residents can go to dps.ny.gov and search the case number 21-E-0252 to leave comments.
