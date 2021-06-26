ASYLUM TOWNSHIP — Three Penelec workers rescued a woman from a house fire in Asylum Township on Friday morning.
Wysox Fire Chief Brett Keeney said that his fire company was paged out at 4:55 a.m. for a working structure fire and when they arrived the house was engulfed in flames.
The house belonged to Jim and Loretta Stevens and is now a complete loss.
“They told me what room the fire started in and it took off so fast that they didn’t have time for anything,” said Keeney.
The fire started in the downstairs living room while Loretta was asleep in a second story bedroom and Jim was in a first floor bathroom.
Jim was able to escape, but Loretta was trapped in the bedroom.
Keenly said the Penelec line crew of Eugene Rockwell, Brett Vanderpool and Travis White were working 100 yards down the road at the time when they spotted the fire and called it in.
The workers went to the house to help and they saw Loretta trying to escape from the window, so they put up a ladder to the second story window and Brett Vanderpool carried Loretta down to safety.
“It was an awesome save from the Penelec crew,” said Keeney. “By the time we got there, the fire was coming out of the window that she was rescued from. There would have been no chance of survival if it wasn’t for them.”
The Towanda, North Towanda, Wysox, Rome, Wyalusing and Monroeton fire companies were all on scene and the Athens Borough fire company was on stand by.
Keeney said that the house fire was not considered suspicious and it will be an undetermined cause of origin.
The Stevens lost two dogs in the fire and Loretta had some minor cuts on her foot but did not want any medical attention.
Keeney wanted the public to know about the importance of smoke detectors, especially from this particular incident.
“Smoke detectors save lives,” he said. “Mrs. Stevens was not able to come downstairs, but the smoke detector woke her up and she began the process of getting out of the window herself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.