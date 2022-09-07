WILLIAMSPORT – Pennsylvania College of Technology recently announced that an emergency medical technician course will be offered at three locations, starting in January and ending in early May. Students can choose to attend the course at Penn College’s main campus in Williamsport, the Penn College at Wellsboro campus, or the Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
The course is being held by the college’s Workforce Development department and meets the National Emergency Medical Services Educational Standards and Instructional Guidelines. It is intended to prepare students for National Registry cognitive and psychomotor examinations at the EMT level.
