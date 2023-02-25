Penn Medicine’s resident physicians move to unionize

Shown is a sign at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Hundreds of medical residents at the University of Pennsylvania Health System may become the first group of its kind in the state to unionize as their demands for higher pay and better working conditions have gone ignored.

Unionization efforts sparked nationwide after the pandemic pushed long working hours from routine to unsustainable. As such, the residents at Penn Medicine’s main campus in West Philadelphia decided to add their name to the growing list of those seeking representation.