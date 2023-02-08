Much of the history of Pennsylvania can be tied back to the production of energy. Initially, coal was “king.” Oil production brought an abundance of wealth and further changes to the landscape. With the advent of unconventional drilling and Marcellus Shale, Pennsylvania again became a leader in energy production. Pennsylvania is currently the second largest energy-producing state behind Texas.

Pennsylvania’s natural resources have been a vital part of its economy and have offered employment for millions across the Commonwealth. Where Pennsylvania has fallen behind is in the production of electricity through renewable energy. Commonly this type of renewable energy is dominated by wind and solar. Currently, electricity in Pennsylvania produced by solar arrays is under 1%, while other states are nearing or have surpassed 10%.