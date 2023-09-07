People seeking to develop their skills in agriculture can pursue training at an upcoming program.
Penn State Extension will hold its virtual Master Gardener Basic Training in Bradford and Sullivan counties for interested residents. Organizers stated that training can be performed from the comforts of home through the virtual program.
There will also be live training classes starting Thursday, Oct. 5 from 6 to 8:15 p.m. and continue every Thursday evening until early spring. Exceptions may occur due to holidays.
Trainees will need access to a computer and reliable Internet access. Participants must score at least 80 percent on the final exam and complete 50 hours of volunteer service to receive Penn State Master Gardener certification. The training costs $200 and coverc all 6 months of online classes, training materials and the 800-page Master Gardener Manual. PSE offers financial assistance to lower the one-time fee if needed.
Horticulture experts and educators throughout Pennsylvania will serve as program trainers. Topics will include botany, plant propagation, plant diseases, soils, entomology, native plants, IPM, turf grass, vegetables, plant identification and diagnostics, small fruits, tree fruits, herbaceous and woody plants, pruning, weeds, invasive species, and indoor plants.
There are 12 certified Master Gardeners and six trainees in the program for Bradford and Sullivan counties. The community program offers gardening classes, a helpline service and demonstration gardens.
“To become a Master Gardener, you need a keen interest in gardening, a willingness to learn more and most importantly, a strong desire to share your knowledge with others,” said McKayla Accettulla, the program’s coordinator for Tioga, Bradford and Sullivan counties.
“We are excited to grow our numbers in the Sullivan County area and get involved with educating our communities,” Accettulla said. “Come and take part in the training and join this fun, educational group of gardeners.”
Applications are available by contacting the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program of Bradford/Sullivan County by emailing the County Coordinator at mqa5887@psu.edu.
