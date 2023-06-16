Penn State has a 26-person, $11.4-million legal unit. Why does it hire outside law firms?

Penn State Transparency Tracker illustration.

 For Spotlight PA/Dan Nott
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information. The goal of the Transparency Tracker is to provide insight not only into Spotlight PA’s reporting process but also how Penn State responds to routine media inquiries.

STATE COLLEGE — During fiscal year 2022, Penn State paid more than $4.3 million to five private law firms — Ballard Spahr, Duane Morris, McGuireWoods, McQuaide Blasko, and Saul Ewing — according to information filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Tags