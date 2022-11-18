Penn State offering grants to help farmers install rollover protection

Winter is a time for making up lost ground and preparing for a new year. For area farmers that involves a chance to work on equipment that is finally not essential to daily operations. Maybe a starter has been acting up. Maybe it’s filter and fluid changing time. Maybe its time to make the old workhorse a little safer.
According to Judd Michael, professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Penn State, one of the best steps a farmer can take is installing rollover protection structures, or ROPS.
“We encourage all Pennsylvania farmers to take advantage of this free program to retrofit their older tractors with a ROPS system that is proven to be a lifesaver,” Michael said.
Michael explained that as many as 26 Pennsylvania farmers died between 2015-2021 as a result of tractor rollovers, and pointed out that ROPS is 99% effective in preventing injury and death in those scenarios.
Michael is coordinating a new program at Penn State to help farmers with the financial cost of installing ROPS on their tractors. The program is funded with a $250,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Sharp-eyed farmers can often tell the relative age of a tractor just by whether it has rollover protection. ROPS wasn’t required on all new manufactured tractors in the US until 1976 and was not widely adopted by consumers before that.
The inherited nature of farming means many farmers in our area are still using tractors their grandparents bought new decades ago. Some farmers will exclusively use older tractors of the same make and similar models thanks to their simplicity and interchangeability. This does mean that the old tractors aren’t packing as many safety features as they probably should.
Penn State and the DCED are working to change that. Farmers who sign up through the new program are eligible for a 70% reimbursement through it. On average ROPS installation costs $1,200, and farmers will see a cap of $500 on their out-of-pocket costs.
The program is another step to help protect those that toil hard and feed America in an industry with a fatality rate 800% higher than other industries.
Currently there is a waitlist of 200 Pennsylvania farmers, and the grant money is first-come, first-serve so farmers are encouraged to apply soon. Interested parties can go to rops4u.org to learn more and get on the waiting list, or email Peggy Newel at png1@psu.edu for more information.
While there are always repairs that feel more pressing, farmers are encouraged to take precautions to protect their health, and installing ROPS is a good starting point.
Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com
