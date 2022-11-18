Penn State offering grants to help farmers install rollover protection

Prior to 1976 rollover protection systems were not mandated on new tractors.

 Review File Photo

Winter is a time for making up lost ground and preparing for a new year. For area farmers that involves a chance to work on equipment that is finally not essential to daily operations. Maybe a starter has been acting up. Maybe it’s filter and fluid changing time. Maybe its time to make the old workhorse a little safer.

According to Judd Michael, professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Penn State, one of the best steps a farmer can take is installing rollover protection structures, or ROPS.

