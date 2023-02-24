Penn State paid state, local police almost $1.9 million for 2021 home football game security

Penn State and State Police initially refused to share the cost of securing seven home games in 2021. Spotlight PA pieced together the overall spending, which the university said was necessary.

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State paid more than $1.3 million to Pennsylvania State Police officers who worked seven home football games in 2021, an expense that the university called “critically important” but previously refused to share publicly.