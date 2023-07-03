SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.

STATE COLLEGE — Each year, Pennsylvania’s legislature sends hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to the four state-related universities but, while state law dictates how the appropriation should be used, state lawmakers, government officials, and the public have little insight into how the money is actually spent.

