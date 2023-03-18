Penn State president says cuts will be deeper than anticipated as leaders finalize layoff plans

Internal messages reveal Penn State leaders are finishing layoff plans this month. President Neeli Bendapudi has said the university is in a “vulnerable state” but not a “financial crisis.”

 For Spotlight PA/Georgianna Sutherland
STATE COLLEGE — A Penn State administrator directed university leaders representing nearly all departments to submit the number of employees they plan to lay off by the end of June, according to internal communications obtained by Spotlight PA.