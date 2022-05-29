The United States has a unique approach to wildlife conservation. The country’s natural resources are considered a public good, administered and regulated by the government, in order to make them as available to the citizens as possible.
Part of this approach has, for decades, involved the regulation of hunting, fishing, and trapping to keep species numbers at a sustainable level, an effort funded in large part by the sale of hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses and permits throughout the states.
And hunting is a very large part of life in Pennsylvania. The state regularly issues close to 900,000 hunting licenses each year, with 887,221 issued by the state in 2020. Only Texas regularly issues more hunting licenses. Selling the hunting licenses, for $20 for Pennsylvania residents and $101 for non-residents, provides a significant portion of the funding for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
This led to an estimated 376,810 white-tailed deer being harvested in the state last year, with the 2020 season bringing in an estimated 435,180 deer, at that point a 16-year high. 3,621 bear were taken in the state in 2020 as well, 108 coming from Bradford County.
People have had a difficult relationship with animals, with history full of instances of mankind wiping out whole species, whether intentionally or otherwise. As a result government organizations like the Department of the Interior and the Pennsylvania Game Commission closely monitor animal populations to make sure a sustainable number in each group is kept in order to keep the biodiversity strong.
The problem now, is the trend line might start to reverse itself, and Pennsylvania is one of many states that may soon face a dearth of hunters to maintain animal populations.
According to a report by Duane Diefenbach, adjunct professor of Wildlife Ecology at Penn State, many states, Pennsylvania included, will start to face a steep decline in hunter numbers in the coming years.
In the report, Diefenbach noted that in 1991, 28% of hunters were over the age of 45. That percentage increased to 60% in 2016.
“Despite efforts to increase hunter numbers, age structure of big game hunters indicates the decline in numbers will continue in the future — big-game hunters are much older than the general population,” Diefenbach explained.
Hunting also doesn’t seem to appeal to non-white Americans, which limits its growth potential as an industry, Diefenbach postulated. 97% of big-game hunters in the U.S. are white.
“Lack of change in characteristics of big game hunters, relative to the general population, indicates hunting does not seem to appeal to the portion of the U.S. population that is growing most rapidly,” he continued.
This decline in hunters, left unanswered, could cause issues with keeping game populations under control. The most prevalent concern in Pennsylvania might be collisions with deer while driving. According to the Insurance Information Institute, between July 2020 and June 2021,166,404 insurance claims were filed in the state of Pennsylvania for collisions with an animal. Sixty-seven percent of those, or over 111,000 collisions, were with deer. Pennsylvania led the nation in total number of animal collisions in that period.
Hunting also has a strong local impact. Thirty thousand deer were taken in the Wildlife Management Units 3C and 3B, which cover all or most of Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Wyoming, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Lackawanna counties, in 2020.
Diefenbach noted that if states are unable to increase the number of people interested in big-game hunting, they may have to adopt new policies to increase the amount of game each hunter can bring down each year. The state of Virginia has such a policy that allows hunters to take in extra antlered deer so long as they take in an additional antlerless deer for each antlered kill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.