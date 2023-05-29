Penn State’s accrediting agency requests documents on student life, treatment of student-athletes

The HUB-Robeson Center on Penn State’s University Park campus in State College, Pennsylvania.

 For Spotlight PA/Georgianna Sutherland
STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s accrediting agency is seeking more information from the university about student life, treatment of student-athletes, and use of third-party services for students, with a decision on whether or not to take action slated for July.

