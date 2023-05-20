Penn State’s budget proposal shifted after private meeting of trustees, university leadership

In private conversations, trustees balked at Penn State leadership’s initial budget proposal last year, which included a $245 million budget deficit.

In a February memo to university leaders, Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi wrote that last year university leaders “brought forward a $245 million deficit budget, which the Board of Trustees would not support.”

