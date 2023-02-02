Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?

Lion Ambassadors, the student group responsible for Penn State campus tours, was temporarily shut down in 2021 while the university investigated. But officials said they did not substantiate hazing claims.

 Spotlight PA/GEORGIANNA SUTHERLAND

The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.

STATE COLLEGE — When a former Penn State student claimed responsibility for vandalizing the Lion Shrine last year, she also alleged inappropriate conduct including hazing by the Lion Ambassadors, a student group responsible for giving campus tours to prospective students.