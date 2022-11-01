Penn State’s new president led a Kentucky university through crises. This is the story of her high-wire act.

Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi has often referenced the “glass cliff” that she and other leaders faced. The risk of failure is high. The edges of the cliff are transparent and could be anywhere.

 For Spotlight PA/Daniel Fishel
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.

Neeli Bendapudi was two months into her presidency when she faced down the billionaire pizza magnate.

In her first months as president of the University of Louisville, Neeli Bendapudi dealt with a controversy involving a prominent trustee, oversaw a 5% cut to the university’s general fund spending, and approved a nearly 4% increase in tuition.
Bendapudi had never visited State College before accepting the job as Penn State’s 19th president. She said in September that she plans to retire as a Nittany Lion.