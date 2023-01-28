Penn State University has not reimbursed Pa. State Police for security at Proud Boys event

Penn State reimbursed four local police departments for security services provided the night of a canceled event featuring one of the founders of the Proud Boys. But the university has not cut a check for the 70 State Police employees on hand — and it won’t say why.

 Centre Daily Times/Abby Drey
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.

STATE COLLEGE — Pennsylvania State Police sent 70 employees to Penn State’s University Park campus in October to provide additional security for an event featuring one of the founders of the Proud Boys, a violent extremist group.