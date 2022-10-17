Penn State wavers on funding for Center for Racial Justice, a key commitment after 2020 protests

Faculty leading a search for the Center for Racial Justice’s director were told last month that Penn State had not allocated funding for the racial justice initiative, once deemed “just the beginning.”

 Philadelphia Inquirer/TIM TAI
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania.

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State faculty are pressing President Neeli Bendapudi for clarity on the future of the Center for Racial Justice after learning the university had not allocated funding for the initiative that was pitched as a key university commitment following protests for greater racial equity in 2020.