Penn-York Jewish Community donates Torah to Hillel at Binghamton

The Penn-York Jewish Community donated a Sefer Torah scroll to the Hillel at Binghamton University.
This Torah has had a long history with the Penn-York Jewish Community, having been used for many years in religious services and to teach their Hebrew School students.
Harvey Chernosky, president of the Penn-York Jewish Community, accompanied by members of the Penn-York Jewish Community and Rabbi Oren Steinitz, the spiritual leader of Congregation Kol Ami in Elmira, presented the Torah to Brian Freedman, executive director of Hillel at Binghamton and Cantor Abbe Lyons, business manager of Hillel at Binghamton.
Attendees joined together at a short ceremony during which Rabbi Steinitz offered blessings, Cantor Lyons sang, and the Torah was handed to Freedman by Chernosky.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, a processional line led by Freedman holding the Torah ended at the car being used to transport the Torah to Binghamton University, with Cantor Lyons leading the group in song.
This was the fourth Torah scroll donated by the Penn-York Jewish Community.
Two scrolls were given to Project Kesher, who matched the donated Torah scrolls with Eastern European communities without a Torah, and one scroll was donated to Congregation Kol Ami in Elmira. This is their first Torah donated to a Hillel.
Those in attendance were pleased to know how the Torah will enrich the lives of Binghamton University Jewish students for many years to come.
The purpose of the Penn-York Jewish Community is to promote Jewish identity in Bradford County, Tioga County, New York, and surrounding areas. Hillel at Binghamton seeks to facilitate meaningful Jewish experiences and the development of significant relationships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.