Penn-York Opportunities, Rep. Pickett say ‘thank you’ to support professionals

ATHENS BOROUGH – Around 20 support professionals were recognized outside of Penn-York Opportunities during a Friday afternoon ceremony, although some were unable to be in attendance due to their dedication to the job. After reading a proclamation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf declaring this week as Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week in Pennsylvania, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) called the names of those in attendance one by one to receive a copy of the proclamation and a “thank you” from her. One of those professionals, Johanna Suleski, has been doing the job for the past 10 years, and believed the recognition was a great boost to the morale of the team.{p class=”p1”}Asked what has kept her doing the job for the past decade, she said, “Everyone becomes like family, friends. It doesn’t feel like working. You’re just looking out for someone. It’s really rewarding and a lot of fun.”{p class=”p1”}Penn-York Opportunities has been helping those with special needs since it was established in 1968 through a fund set up in memory of founder Sharlene Bogutski’s 11-year-old son, who died from a brain tumor.{p class=”p1”}Support professionals help the non-profit’s clients with every aspect of their lives, according to Executive Director Gena Bond. Without them, she said the organization wouldn’t be able to deliver its services.{p class=”p1”}“Going out into the community, helping them take care of themselves … we are helping foster everyday regular lives for the people we serve,” she said.{p class=”p1”}Pickett said it was a joy to recognize these “very important and special people,” whose impact was evident with the applause they received from their fellow staff members and clients who were in attendance.{p class=”p1”}“You heard the round of applause every time someone’s name was called,” Pickett said. “They have their own fan club here.”{p class=”p1”}She added, “It’s heartwarming, it really is. They are a great organization and they do great work. Just think of the number of people, for the number of years this has been here, that have had their lives bettered because of it.”{p class=”p1”}While sharing her thoughts after the presentation, Pickett referenced another support professional she had just spoken with who took the job after retiring from another profession.{p class=”p1”}“He said it’s the most rewarding thing he has ever done,” she said. “That says a a lot.”{p class=”p1”}During the presentation, Bond told the team of support professionals that she believes in them and is thankful for what they do.{p class=”p1”}“I’m grateful for everybody that is here,” she added.
featured
Penn-York Opportunities, Rep. Pickett say ‘thank you’ to support professionals
Matt Hicks
I am the Editor-in-Chief of The Daily and Sunday Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Fracking is on the ballot in November. Don't listen to the left's calls to stop.
- The end of an era
- Letters to the Editor, Sept. 19, 2020
- Today in History
- Hospital accused of altering records wants case sealed
- Fired, pro-Black Lives Matter officer sues to get job back
- AD's work behind scenes to make seasons happen
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Ground Game Podcast
Want the latest in #coronavirus political news? We’ve got you covered with @AP’s new podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak.” Download and listen here: AP Podcasts/Ground Game
Most Popular
Articles
- Frederick James Isbell, 71
- Muriel (Watkins) Shaylor, 87
- Cheryl Eddy Smith, 72
- Wolf’s COVID-19 business closures, limit on gatherings unconstitutional, federal court rules (free to read)
- Margaret C. 'Peggy' Babcock, 67
- Renee Valimont Kenyon, 58
- Robert F. Pond, 93
- Martha Brown White, 90
- William George Harley Davidson, 22
- Man with paper plate leads high-speed pursuit from Athens to Southport
Images
Videos
Online Poll
It's hard to believe that we're already a few weeks into the new school year. Time certainly does fly. With the COVID-19-related changes providing a different learning experience both in-classroom and through remote learning, we're curious to know: How's the new school year going for you or your children?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.