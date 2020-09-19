Penn-York Opportunities, Rep. Pickett say ‘thank you’ to support professionals

State Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) presents Johanna Suleski with a copy of the proclamation she read Friday recognizing this week as Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week in Pennsylvania. Suleski has been a direct support professional with Penn-York Opportunities for the past 10 years.

 Review Photo/Matt Hicks

ATHENS BOROUGH – Around 20 support professionals were recognized outside of Penn-York Opportunities during a Friday afternoon ceremony, although some were unable to be in attendance due to their dedication to the job. After reading a proclamation signed by Gov. Tom Wolf declaring this week as Direct Support Professionals Recognition Week in Pennsylvania, state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) called the names of those in attendance one by one to receive a copy of the proclamation and a “thank you” from her. One of those professionals, Johanna Suleski, has been doing the job for the past 10 years, and believed the recognition was a great boost to the morale of the team.{p class=”p1”}Asked what has kept her doing the job for the past decade, she said, “Everyone becomes like family, friends. It doesn’t feel like working. You’re just looking out for someone. It’s really rewarding and a lot of fun.”{p class=”p1”}Penn-York Opportunities has been helping those with special needs since it was established in 1968 through a fund set up in memory of founder Sharlene Bogutski’s 11-year-old son, who died from a brain tumor.{p class=”p1”}Support professionals help the non-profit’s clients with every aspect of their lives, according to Executive Director Gena Bond. Without them, she said the organization wouldn’t be able to deliver its services.{p class=”p1”}“Going out into the community, helping them take care of themselves … we are helping foster everyday regular lives for the people we serve,” she said.{p class=”p1”}Pickett said it was a joy to recognize these “very important and special people,” whose impact was evident with the applause they received from their fellow staff members and clients who were in attendance.{p class=”p1”}“You heard the round of applause every time someone’s name was called,” Pickett said. “They have their own fan club here.”{p class=”p1”}She added, “It’s heartwarming, it really is. They are a great organization and they do great work. Just think of the number of people, for the number of years this has been here, that have had their lives bettered because of it.”{p class=”p1”}While sharing her thoughts after the presentation, Pickett referenced another support professional she had just spoken with who took the job after retiring from another profession.{p class=”p1”}“He said it’s the most rewarding thing he has ever done,” she said. “That says a a lot.”{p class=”p1”}During the presentation, Bond told the team of support professionals that she believes in them and is thankful for what they do.{p class=”p1”}“I’m grateful for everybody that is here,” she added.

