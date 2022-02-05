A recent bridge collapse outside Pittsburgh has garnered national attention and brought the condition of the 25,400 state-owned bridges to the front of peoples minds. On Friday, the Pennylvania Department of Transportation addressed those concerns.
Acting Executive Deputy PennDOT Secretary Melissa Batula and Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser held a virtual talk to correspond with residents and give context to the condition of Pennsylvania’s bridges.
PennDOT conducts 18,000 bridge inspections each year. Bridge conditions are rated on a scale of nine to zero by trained engineers. All components of a bridge, from the top deck to the superstructure and substructure are rated on this scale and bridge overall ratings reflect the lowest component rating, so if a bridge deck is rated at 7 but the superstructure is rated at 3 the bridge would be rated at 3. Ratings from 7-9 are considered good condition. 5-6 are classified as fair condition. Anything 4 or lower is considered poor condition.
Batula wished to highlight the progress PennDOT had made towards remediating poor conditioned bridges.
“In 2008 there were over 6,000 state-owned bridges in poor condition in Pennsylvania. We’ve made tremendous progress toward reducing that number and today there are less than 2,400 such bridges,” Batlua reported.
“We’re thankful that the federal bipartisan infrastructure law had money allocated for bridges,” Batula said.
PennDOT is expecting $1.6 billion over five years in new bridge maintenance funds, though Batula indicated there is still a gap between the amount of funding needed for bridge maintenance and the amount available.
Keiser answered questions regarding similarly designed bridges to the one in Allegheny County that collapsed, a K-design bridge. Five bridges in Pennsylvania use the K design.
“We’ve been out there we’ve taken a look at all those. I would say the good news is these five bridges are in a little bit better condition. There’s no concern for those bridges,” Keiser assured.
Batula expects the replacement for the Pittsburgh bridge to use a different design with more structural redundancies. K-design bridges were often used in ravine type areas, Batula mentioned, and relied on the leaning on the hillsides for support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.