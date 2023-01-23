Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be pre-treating major roads in advance of the winter weather forecasted.

Beginning Sunday morning, January 22, anti-icing trucks may be seen along interstates and other high-volume roads across PennDOT District 3 which includes Bradford, Tioga, Sullivan, Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, and Montour counties.