The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking the public to weigh in on its winter services through an online survey that will be available through April 29.
“Winter operations are among our core services and our team takes pride in their mission,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Through this survey, the public can help us measure expectations and identify education opportunities.”
Officials expect the 17-question survey to take about five minutes to complete, and all responses are kept anonymous. Questions will include timeline expectations for making roadways safe and passable, snow removal priorities, and how they rate PennDOT snow removal overall.
The survey is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2022PDWinter
