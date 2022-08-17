MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT recently advised motorists of an embankment repair project on Route 14 in Canton Township.
The project began Tuesday, Aug. 16 and is expected to be completed Friday, Sept. 23. The project includes a portion of Route 14 between its intersections with Spencer Road and Owens Road.
Motorists should expect a single lane roadway in that area controlled by a temporary traffic signal, as well as a temporary width restriction of 11-feet.
Work to be completed includes placing rock protection along the adjacent stream, reconstruction of the roadway and shoulder, upgraded guide rail, and line painting.
PennDOT reminded motorists to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel. Conditions of major roadways can be checked by visiting www.511PA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.