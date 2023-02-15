HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, through Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in observance of the Presidents Day holiday.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.