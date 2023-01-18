MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT District 3-0 employees continued their efforts to make a positive influence in their communities in 2022. With the continuing impacts of COVID-19 being felt throughout the economy and in our everyday lives, our employees remained commitment to bettering the lives of those in the community and is evident in the dedicated way they perform their duties as well as their charitable giving.

“We saw annual fundraisers return back to normal status, since the pandemic,” said District Executive Eric High, P.E., “I continue to be impressed with the dedication to the community through the charitable donations our employees show throughout the year.”