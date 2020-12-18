Pennsylvania students in grades 9 through 12 will have more time to share their problem-solving skills through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Innovations Challenge as PennDOT has extended the competition’s deadline to Jan. 15.
PennDOT has invited all high school students, regardless of their school’s learning model, to compete in the Innovations Challenge, “which encourages students to use their problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation challenges in a competition among their peers,” according to a PennDOT announcement Thursday.
The press release stated that participants in the challenge will be asked to “develop an innovative and implementable solution that helps address Pennsylvania’s transportation revenue shortfall by identifying potential new funding streams, aside from additional gas taxes, tolls or mileage-based user fees, to help ensure adequate transportation funding for the future.”
“The Innovations Challenge aims to not only help students explore real transportation challenges that PennDOT is facing, but also open their minds to the very real possibility of working for PennDOT after graduation,” officials noted.
Students who win the Regional Innovations Challenge winners will be invited to a state level Innovations Challenge competition, where prizes totaling $5,500 will be divided among first, second and third place statewide champions.
Individuals interested in more details about the Innovations Challenge are asked to visit www.penndot.gov/innovation.
