Only California and Illinois have a higher gas tax than Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth’s reliance on the state and federal gas tax to fund highways and bridges isn’t sustainable based on future projections, says its transportation department.

Other states, analysis shows, broaden their revenue base to fund the Department of Transportation.

