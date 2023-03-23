HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released its Focus on Innovations publication, which highlights innovations recently piloted and implemented across the organization to develop more efficient processes and improve safety. In his budget address, Governor Shapiro highlighted his commitment to ensuring Pennsylvania is a leader in innovation and using commonsense solutions to address the most pressing issues facing Pennsylvania communities. The Focus on Innovations publication builds on the Governor’s commitment.

“Our ability to adapt and continuously stay ahead of new technologies and best practices has kept the Commonwealth at the forefront of innovation,” said Mike Carroll, Acting PennDOT Secretary. “Our continued focus on identifying unique solutions to complex problems is critical to the continued success of Pennsylvania’s multi-modal transportation network.”